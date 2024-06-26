Benitez to deliver state of the city address on July 3

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will hold his State of the City Address (Soca) on July 3 at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

Benitez said they are now preparing all the materials to be presented in his second year of Soca.

“ I’m going to present the status of our city as well as our vision and direction of Bacolod,” he said.

He added that he would report the status of the city with images and videos of his programs on health, housing, peace and order, and beautification, among others.

The mayor noted that he would report all the developments and programs in the city.

In July 2023, Benitez delivered his first Soca which he emphasized that the state of the city was strong.

Meanwhile, Benitez said he is hopeful that the city’s housing project under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government in Arao Relocation Site in Barangay Vista Alegre will be included in the 3rd State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. next month.

He said President Marcos will arrive in Bacolod on June 27./MAP