Benitez to hear BTAO’s head side on quota system

“I have to formally listen to his side before any future judgment will be made.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Monday, April 22, after Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) head Patrick Lacson issued a memorandum on April 3 to all the traffic enforcers to have at least five apprehensions a day and non-compliance may result to a suspension or termination.

Benitez said that last week, Lacson was given a series of notices to explain the memorandum he issued to the traffic enforcers and using the government vehicle.

“I will also listen to his explanation before making a decision,” he said.

He said that Lacson explained to him that the quota system for traffic enforcers was being practiced in other countries and it’s also something similar in the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Benitez said the quota system is not applicable here and it’s not legal.

“The Civil Code has a provision against that, and it can be prone to abuse,” he said.

The mayor noted that he will also wait for Lacson’s explanation for bringing the government vehicle or the MABB Cab (Mayor Albee Bantug Benitez Cab) to his house and removing the government sticker on it.

Benitez said the MABB Cab is really for official business and after using it, the vehicle should be parked at the Bacolod City Government Center.

The mayor admitted that he was also disappointed in the actions of Lacson.

“These are the things that should not have been done in the first place,” Benitez said.

For his side, Lacson said that he already received a notice to explain from the City Administrator's Office to justify his reason for the issuance of his memorandum for the quota system at BTAO.

He said he only based his memorandum on other local government units like the MMDA.

He also explained that when he was studying in the United States of America, it was also common knowledge that the traffic enforcers have their quota.

“So if I am a driver, I will not commit a traffic violation. So, it can be effective,” Lacson said.

He said after the mayor ordered to recall of his memorandum, he also read on social media positive and negative comments on his actions.

“So this is a trial and error management issue and I’m not arguing with my boss (Benitez) and I respect his decision. I am open to criticism, but it doesn’t mean that I will not argue my opinion,” he added.

Lacson noted that he received several complaints that some of the traffic enforcers failed to arrest the traffic violators in the city.

“So I made a decision to give a quota to the traffic enforcers to arrest the traffic violators here,” Lacson said.

He said he would make a new memorandum so that the traffic enforcers would perform well.

“This time, my new memo will be signed by the mayor, Councilor Al Victor Espino as chairperson of the City Council committee on traffic, City Administrator, and City Legal Officer,” he added.

On the issue of the government vehicle, Lacson said that it was only a miscommunication and he already submitted his explanation to the mayor and he apologized.*