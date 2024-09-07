Benitez to hold meeting with transport groups

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is now planning to meet with the members of the transport groups to address their concerns regarding the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Benitez said that, currently, more than 80 percent of traditional jeepneys have coordinated and collaborated with the policies to implement the PUVMP.

“I don’t understand why some of them still failed to follow the policies for implementing the modernization program,” he said.

He added that they will finalize the schedule of the meeting with the transport group leaders this month.

On August 28, 2024, at least 40 members of the transport groups in Bacolod City held a protest rally at the lobby of Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to air their sentiments to Benitez regarding the implementation of the PUVMP.

Lilian Sembrano, president of Kabacod Negros Transport Organization (Knetco), earlier said it was a surprise protest because it’s almost one year that Mayor Benitez failed to listen to their sentiments.

“He continues to discriminate against our group (unconsolidated traditional jeepneys) and he only listened to the groups of Federation of Bacolod Drivers Association (Febacda) and SentrongSamahan ng mgaTsuper at Operators Negros (SSTONE),” she said.

She added that they want to air their sentiments to the mayor to address the PUVMP issues.

The City Council also earlier approved a resolution requesting the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and other national government agencies concerned to review the PUVMP in light of the persistent request of various traditional transport sectors.

They also passed a resolution asking the LTFRB and Land Transportation Office (LTO) to allow the renewal of the franchises of the traditional jeepney drivers pending the transport groups’ appeal to the Senate. /MAP