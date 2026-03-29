Benitez to launch biodiesel project in Bacolod

HOUSE Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will launch the Biodiesel Project at the Community Center in Dallas Street, Las Palmas Subdivision, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City, on Monday, March 30, 2026.

This initiative marks a significant step toward promoting sustainable energy and advancing community-driven environmental solutions.

Benitez said this initiative is about transforming waste into a resource that directly benefits the people.

“By supporting our fisherfolk with sustainable fuel alternatives, we are not only protecting the environment but also strengthening livelihoods,” he said.

With the theme “Collect, Recycle and Renew,” the initiative promotes the conversion of used cooking oil and other renewable resources into biodiesel, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

The lawmaker noted that as part of the program, biofuel products will be distributed to local fisherfolk, providing them with a more affordable and sustainable fuel option to support their daily livelihood.

Benitez said the initiative aims to ease operational costs while encouraging the use of cleaner energy in coastal communities.

The Biodiesel Project is made possible through the collaboration of various partners and stakeholders, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusive development.

The project encourages households, businesses, and communities to actively participate in collecting and recycling used oil, turning everyday waste into a valuable energy source.

It is also expected to contribute to reduce pollution, improved wast management, and the promotion of renewable energy practices in Bacolod City.

The lawmaker encouraged residents and stakeholders to take part in the launch and support the initiative’s goal of building a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Bacolod. (MAP)