Benitez to personally choose 2 remaining slots for councilor

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will now personally choose the two candidates (for councilor), that would come either from among the six nominees, or outside from those nominees to complete their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

This was stressed by Atty. Caesar Distrito, the spokesperson of Mayor Benitez, on Thursday, October 3, after the mayor earlier announced that he is nullifying the result of the Asenso Convention held in September 15, 2024.

" The mayor is nullifying the result considering that many of the Punong Barangays did not abide by his directive to exercise neutrality in choosing the two slots for city councilor," Distrito said.

He said the mayor's criteria for selecting the two remaining slots are winnability, loyalty to the party, and the ability to perform the job well.

"He will personally name his choices when he announces the final slate of Asenso Bacolod, as Mayor Albee will field a complete slate from congressman, mayor, vice Mayor, and 12 councilors," he added.

Benitez earlier ordered an investigation on the result of the convention on September 15 where the two winners supposedly will occupy the available slots of the Team Asenso for councilor to complete their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

The Asenso Team led by Benitez earlier named the six candidates including former councilor Homer Bais, Barangay Vista Alegre Captain Jose Maria Leandro Norberto De Leon, Barangay 26 Captain Jhun Marby Orola, Barangay 40 Captain Elmer Villanueva, Barangay 34 Captain Teodoro Yulo and businessman Rico Fernando Villafuerte.

The convention was participated by at least 27, 000 Asenso leaders in the 61 barangays where only family leaders can vote.

A day before the convention, one of the barangay kagawads in Barangay Handumanan, an alleged supporter of Abang Lingkod Representative Stephen Paduano, revealed and posted on social media that De Leon and Yulo will be named winners of the scheduled convention of Team Asenso.

The mayor also denied the report claiming that there’s no truth and no endorsement from him.

Distrito said Asenso Team will file their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on October 8, the last day of the filing of the COC./MAP