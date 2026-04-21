Benitez to PrimeWater: Ensure water depletion won’t reach crisis levels

HOUSE Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez urged the PrimeWater and Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) to take immediate action to ensure that the city’s water depletion will not reach crisis levels.

Benitez said water supply in Bacolod City is now declining, affecting households, communities, schools, offices, and businesses, among others.

“Whatever contingencies and strategies that must be employed should be employed now,” he said.

He added that it is the responsibility of water service provider to guarantee uninterrupted access to water, especially for Bacolodnons who consistently pay for these essential services.

The lawmaker also called on residents to practice responsible water usage and conservation to help mitigate the worsening shortage.

“My office will engage with all relevant stakeholders so that we can be on top of the situation,” Benitez said.

He said the problem should be addressed at the earliest stage to prevent more severe consequences in the future.

Mayor Greg Gasataya also earlier held a meeting with PrimeWater representatives to address the water shortage.

PrimeWater also presented its plans to prevent a water shortage in some barangays.

Gasataya said PrimeWater should implement immediate solutions to address the city’s ongoing water supply issues this dry season.

The mayor noted that supply from Bacolod Bulk Water Incorporated (BBWI) has significantly dropped in northern areas from 24 million liters per day (MLD) to 16 MLD.

PrimeWater records revealed that the supply further declined to 11 MLD after efforts to address pipeline leakage were undertaken, compounded by reservoir damage, resulting in a total reduction of 13 MLD.

PrimeWater also expressed its commitment to the mayor to continue resolving the reservoir issues that have caused low water pressure across the city.

Gasataya also directed the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to prepare water tanks and deploy water trucks to augment rationing efforts in areas with limited or no access to water. (MAP)