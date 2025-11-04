Benitez turns over 72 service vehicles to Victorias City

NEGROS Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez has turned over a total of 72 brand new service vehicles to various offices and departments of Victorias City Government, including barangays and public schools, at the city's public plaza, on November 3, 2025.

The vehicles, valued at P105 million, were handed over by Benitez to the city officials, barangays and officials of Department of Education (DepEd) in Victorias City.

The initiative, spearheaded during Benitez's term as Victorias City mayor and now completed under the current city administration, was implemented to strengthen mobility, efficiency, and responsiveness in public service delivery across the city.

The vehicles include multipurpose service vehicles, double-and single-cab canters, electric vehicles, and motorcycles, intended to support logistical operations, educational access, emergency response, and other community-based services.

Benitez said a total of 26 barangays received their own service vehicle to enhance mobility, ensure timely delivery of local services, and improve on-the-ground response during emergencies.

He said the Victorias City Schools Division Office also received 14 multipurpose service vehicles for rural schools, improving acces to learning resources and support in far-flung communities.

In support of sustainable governance, he added that 10 percent of the total units turned over are electric vehicles (EVs), making the initiative Department of Energy (DOE)-compliant and aligned with Victorias City’s vision for a greener, smarter, and energy-efficient local government.

The lawmaker noted that the initiative is anchored on the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act No. 7160), particularly Sections 16 and 17, which mandate local governments to provide facilities and services that promote public welfare, efficient governance, and equitable access to basic services.

The event was also attended by Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, members of the City Council, department heads, barangay captains, representatives from DepEd, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and other national government agencies. (MAP)