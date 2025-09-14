Benitez turns over P2.339M to fire victims in Bacolod

A TOTAL of 256 families in Purok Cheriza, Barangay 27, Bacolod City, who lost their homes in the fire on September 12, 2025, received financial assistance from Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Saturday, September 14, 2025.

Benitez, who personally visited the affected families on Saturday, turned over P2.339 million in financial assistance, which was from his personal funds.

Of 256 families, 217 of them were homeowners and received P10,000 each; 26 renters who received P5,000 each; and 13 sharers who also received P3,000.

Aside from cash assistance, Benitez also turned over relief goods to the affected families.

Benitez said when he was a mayor, they already tackled and identified the “red zone” or an area vulnerable to fire in various barangays, which Purok Cheriz was also included in the city’s list.

He said the identified “red zones” failed to comply the safety compliance.

The lawmaker noted that he also talked with the barangay officials and informed that the affected residents will stay in the area and build their homes.

“If they will reconstruct their houses in the area, we will ensure that they will meet minimum safety standards like the putting of wide roads, fire walls, fire hydrants to avoid similar incidents,” Benitez said.

He said he was informed that the area is a private property, but the land owner failed to pay its taxes, adding that it was part of the city’s program to conduct closure proceedings to all the properties that fail to pay their taxes.

“No Bacolodnon should feel alone after a tragedy like this. I will make sure that every family is given a fair chance to start again,” he added.

Benitez has committed to seek further support from the National Government and to provide additional food assistance in the coming days.

He also expressed deep gratitude to barangay officials, city personnel, volunteers, and first responders for their quick action and compassion.

“This is a time for all of us to stand together. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly to keep residents safe and assist in the aftermath of the fire. Together, we will help these families rise again,” Benitez said.

On Friday, at least 216 houses were razed by fire in Purok Cheriza, Barangay 27.

No casualties were reported.

The fire was put out around 3:10 a.m. It left around P4.5 million worth of damage to properties.

Arson investigators initial investigation showed the fire was caused by an electrical ignition, as they found a wire being taped from a neighbor’s house.

Most of the affected families are temporarily staying at Apolinario Mabini Elementary School.

The City Government led by Mayor Greg Gasataya also provided assistance to the affected families and he already tasked the Department of Social Services Development to fast-track the financial assistance to the affected residents. (MAP)