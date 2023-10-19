Benitez urges BSKE bets to follow campaign rules

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez urged all the candidates for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to follow the regulations of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as the campaign period begin Thursday, October 19.

Benitez said all the candidates should follow the rules and regulations about campaigning to avoid violations.

"We have 10 days allowed by Comelec for campaigning," he said.

He added the incumbent barangay officials should also be aware of their limitations during the campaign period.

The campaign period will end on October 28.

Benitez stressed that the mayor is not allowed to endorse any candidates so the candidates should avoid using his picture and posting it on social media or printing it on the posters.

"It's unauthorized to use my picture and post it on social media," he said.

He added the voters are smart enough to understand who is using his name for their personal interest.

City Election Officer Kathrina Trinio-Caña earlier said candidates to place their campaign materials in the designated common poster areas and to follow the poster size, which is 2 feet by 3 feet, to avoid violation.

Comelec records showed that Bacolod City has a total of 340,098 registered voters. Of the number, 100,442 are SK voters.

Of the 61 barangays, Barangay Mansilingan had the highest number of registered voters with 24,000.*