Benitez urges city hall employees, ‘Be a model’

“We will be a model and make an example for everybody to follow.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Tuesday, November 14, after they already identified the employee assigned at the Civil Registrar’s Office who allegedly mistreated a client who was processing a death certificate on November 3.

Benitez said the grievance committee is still evaluating the sanction to be imposed against the employee, a member of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT).

"The grievance committee will address what will happen to that person,” he said.

On November 3, a male complainant, whose name is being withheld, reported to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez that a female employee assigned to Window 3 was so unkind when he was only asking about the processing of the death certificate.

Benitez said all the frontliners at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) offices should properly treat all the individuals inside the building.

"This is the program that we have started from day one to treat them all in a nice way,” he said.

On November 11, at least 39 personnel of the Civil Registrar’s Office, including the job order workers, underwent seminar following a mistreatment complaint.

City Civil Registrar Hermilo Pauyon earlier said that the seminar was conducted by Human Resource Management Services (HRMS) and trained the personnel on how to properly deal with the individuals who are processing their documents at the Civil Registrar’s Office.

He said it was a usual seminar to improve the behavior of the employees in dealing with their clients at the BCGC.*