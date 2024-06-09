Benitez urges killers of Balagosa and rape suspects to surrender ASAP

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez urges the killers of Nicus Balagosa who was shot and killed helplessly in their own house and in front of his parents, to surrender immediately or else the full force of the law will be used until justice is served to the family of the victim.

He also urged those suspects in the alleged rape case to surrender the same to the police authorities.

"The Mayor assures them that their rights will be respected, and they will be afforded with all the legal remedies that they are entitled to under our laws and constitution," Atty. Caesar Distrito, Spokesman of Benitez said.

Benitez also expressed his sympathy and condolences to the parents of the 20-year-old victim from Barangay Granada.

The mayor said that he could not imagine the pain and sufferings of Nicus’ parents that their only child, was shot and killed in their presence, and their own home.

The mayor also directed BCPO Director Noel Aliño to make sure that the family of the victim will be secured as they claimed that they fear for their lives. He also directs them to file a tight case against the perpetrators so that justice will be served to the helpless victim.

"Mayor Benitez reminds everyone that, “no matter what, no one has the right to take the life of another, and to put the law in his own hands. That ours is a government of laws and not of men, and therefore we should seek justice through our institution, and not in our means," Distrito added. (TDE)