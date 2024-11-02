Benitez urges public to ensure peaceful 'Undas'

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez urged the public to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2.

Benitez said All Saints' Day is a Christian holiday celebrated in honor of all the saints, known and unknown.

"Today, as we celebrate and take a pause to remember our loved ones who have passed away, may we be reminded of God's love, compassion, and mercy," he said.

He added: " May we celebrate the occasion with solemn remembrance with our loved ones and in prayers. May they guide and protect us against calamities, disasters, wars, and forces that may threaten our unity and cause human suffering or death."

" As we travel to visit the resting place of our loved ones, may we drive safely and with caution, and let this occasion be celebrated with our families peacefully and with solemnity," Benitez said.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is also on full alert for the observance of the All Saints and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2, respectively.

The BCPO was placed on full alert since the start of the MassKara Festival on October 12, 2024.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, earlier said policemen will also be deployed in bus terminals and sea ports to maintain peace and order as well as the safety of travelers.

The police urged the public to be vigilant and not to leave their houses unattended to avoid untoward incidents. /MAP.