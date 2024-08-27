Benitez wants Paduano to be the caretaker of 3rd district

Third District Rep. and newly appointed Secretary of Technical Educational and Skills Development Authority

(TESDA) Jose Francisco " Kiko" Benitez has requested House Speaker Martin Romualdez for AbangLingkod Rep. Stephen "Caraps" Paduano to be the caretaker of the district.

Benitez said he will still file his official resignation as congressman of the third district following his appointment to TESDA.

He said he has already talked to Paduano and Romualdez may make the announcement soon.

"By law, the caretaker is the Speaker of the House and it is already too late to have a special election in the district because the 2025 election is set in less than a year so I have requested the speaker to appoint Paduano to be the caretaker," Benitez said.

"I can't imagine why he would say no because Caraps is from the district," he said.

As caretaker he has to make sure of the continuity of the program and projects of the district, he added.

As to Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel " Javi" Benitez, Cong. Benitez said that he is still waiting for his decision.

"He has not yet said yes. I want to endorse him.

I'm still waiting for his decision. He came in to be mayor of Victorias with great passion and dedication and he has proven his competence and experience in running the city. I believe he will run the district well and he will be the best," Benitez said of Mayor Benitez.

"We are convincing him. He loves Victorias City like any Mayor this is his first term," he added.

He hasn't agreed but from my assessment, I think he would be best.

About the rumors that Bacolod First Lady Nikki Benitez will be the one to run in the third district, Benitez said the first lady has no plans and is not interested in joining politics. This is also the same for actress Sue Ramirez who is also rumored to join politics in Negros. (TDE)