Benitez: 'We don't see signal activation as a threat'

The City Government of Bacolod will no longer implement the signal jamming during the highlights of the 45th edition of the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said yesterday that he already talked with the officials of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and Police Regional Offìce-6 that they would not implement the signal jamming.

He said the city would only implement the gun ban to ensure the safety of the revelers.

" We want to maintain the peace and order of the festival," he added.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of PRO-6, earlier said for him, there’s no need to implement the signal jamming because it causes inconvenience to the revelers.

" So far, we’ve not seen that the activation of signal would be a threat,” he said.

Moreover, Benitez said the city also invited the First Family to attend the festival, but they sent their regrets already and only First District of Ilocos Norte Congressman Sandro Marcos will attend the festival.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council's committee on tourism, earlier said they already sent an invitation to the national officials since MassKara Festival is already an international event.

He said initially, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay and Congressman Tulfo had signified their interest in attending the festival or the highlights of the festival./MAP.