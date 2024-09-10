Benitez: 'What I've started should be finished'

" What I've started should be finished."

This was the response of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez after he was asked about his final plan for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez said that he is still considering five options for the 2025 midterm elections.

These are seeking reelection, seeking a higher office or running for senator, running for a congressman while Congressman Greg Gasataya will run for mayor, accepting the offer to become a cabinet secretary and take a rest in politics.

Benitez said that they will announce their complete lineup before the filing of the certificate of candidacy in October.

" We will discuss it to complete our lineup," he said.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said it is possible that Benitez could be appointed as Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

" As of now, there's no formal offer. I was asked by the President what are my plans, as what I've said, I still have five options," Benitez said. /MAP