Benitez: 'What I've started should be finished'

POWER SUPPLY CONCERNS. Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, in a press conference on Monday (Jan. 8, 2024), confirms the plan to conduct a power summit for Negros Island to ensure sufficient power supply for the city and the province of Negros Occidental. “We really have a surplus in power supply in Negros Island. If we can harness first locally-produced power for our own consumption, we will not have to rely on supply elsewhere,” he said.
" What I've started should be finished."

This was the response of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez after he was asked about his final plan for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez said that he is still considering five options for the 2025 midterm elections.

These are seeking reelection, seeking a higher office or running for senator, running for a congressman while Congressman Greg Gasataya will run for mayor, accepting the offer to become a cabinet secretary and take a rest in politics.

Benitez said that they will announce their complete lineup before the filing of the certificate of candidacy in October.

" We will discuss it to complete our lineup," he said.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said it is possible that Benitez could be appointed as Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

" As of now, there's no formal offer. I was asked by the President what are my plans, as what I've said, I still have five options," Benitez said. /MAP

