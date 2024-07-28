Benitez's support is very reassuring-Lacson

It is very reassuring to know that the Benitez family, through Mayor Javi, reaffirmed once again their support for my reelection, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said.

Lacson said the trust and confidence, coming from well-respected colleagues in public service, validate the hard work and unifying initiatives that the present administration has done for the province.

"This support is an affirmation for me to continue serving our province and our people with resolute dedication and accountability," the governor added.

Lacson made the statement after the Benitez family through Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez vowed to support the reelection bid of Lacson Jr. even though a family member is being endorsed to run against the governor in 2025.

Benitez said that his family is committed to supporting the incumbent governor.

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), the political party of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has floated the name of Francis Frederick Palanca as a possible opponent of Lacson in the 2025 elections. (TDE)