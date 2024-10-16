BENRO Waste Management Inspection During Masskara Festival

The Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), through the Bacolod Environmental and Natural Resources Office (BENRO) headed by Ma Fe Trespuentes, continues its efforts to ensure proper waste management during the MassKara Festival. “Our team has been actively checking compliance among kiosk owners with waste segregation guidelines,” Trespuentes stated.

She added that Recycling bins specifically for PET bottles have been deployed throughout the area. Additionally, the team is validating that kiosk owners properly segregate recyclables, including plastics and barbecue sticks, from general waste.”

To further support cleanliness efforts, designated bins for general waste, including materials from plaza mopping, have also been placed. This is part of the ongoing commitment to maintain cleanliness and sustainability during one of Bacolod’s largest celebrations.