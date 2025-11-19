Bersamin denies resigning

FORMER Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin denied resigning Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

In a television interview, Bersamin said someone had told him that he “had to go.”

“I did not resign. Earlier on November 17, someone called to tell me I had to go as the [Executive Secretary]. The call was not from Malacañang. I informed the President by text that I had no problem exiting. Around 2 p.m., the [Presidential Communications Office] reportedly announced my resignation ‘out of delicadeza.’ Still, I had not submitted any letter at that time,” Bersamin said.

“Last Tuesday, I went to [the Office of the Executive Secretary] to quickly retrieve my personal items and papers, as well as to start a proper transition with my successor. Before leaving for home, I signed a letter expressing my submission to the President's prerogative, with instructions to my staff to deliver it to the Office of the Appointments Secretary. I decided that would be the last time I would step into that office,” he added.

On Monday, November 17, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Attorney Claire Castro said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. had accepted the ‘voluntary resignation’ of Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman following the implication of their offices in flood control anomalies.

The announcement came after Ako-Bicol party-list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co claimed corruption in the implementation of government flood control projects, implicating Pangandaman and Bersamin’s nephew, Undersecretary Adrian Bersamin, head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

Co alleged that Marcos ordered him, through the younger Bersamin and Pangandaman, to insert a P100 billion budget allocation in the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Meanwhile, the former Malacañang official denied any involvement in budget insertions following the claim of retired Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who said he took responsibility for the P52 billion insertions in the 2025 GAA.

“I vehemently deny the imputation against me that I said anything to [former DPWH Secretary Manuel] Bonoan, such as ‘we will take care of it,’ regarding the supposed facilitation of the P52 billion insertions,” Bersamin said.

“Bernardo could not be a credible source of relevant information if his knowledge looks and sounds like at least triple hearsay,” he added.

On Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson also accused the younger Bersamin and Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar of "misrepresenting" the President to make it appear to Co that the P100 billion insertions in the 2025 budget were ordered by Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)