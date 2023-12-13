‘Best Gift’ Christmas Fair opens in Sagay

Jazzy Christmas songs, a fireworks display, and the illumination of thousands of Christmas lights and decorations highlighted the opening of Christmas Fair in Sagay City on Dec. 11.

Thousands of spectators attended the annual Christmas Lights On ceremony of Sagay City with this year's theme "The Best Gift".

The city public plaza was filled with Christmas lights and gift decors as Mayor Narciso Javelosa, Jr., Vice Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva, city councilors, department heads, and barangay captains led the countdown.

Javelosa, in his speech, said that this year's theme fits to the reality of Sagay City as it reaped bounty of awards and recognitions in 2023.

"The 'Best Gift' indeed is a reality to Sagay City having been bestowed with favors that are priceless", he said, adding "But more importantly, we must be aware that the best gift that it is in us today is the gift of life".

Performances from the NIPAC Dancers of Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology, Voice Idol of Sagay champions, and Sinigayan Kahoneros also added colors to the event where they performed American jazz Christmas songs.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Cueva also urged the Sagaynons to embrace compassion and love towards one another this Christmas season.

"I urge each one of you to embrace the true meaning of this season, not just through the exchange of gifts but through acts of kindness, compassion, and love towards one another", he said, addig "Let's extend a helping hand to those in need and spread joy wherever we go".

The ceremonial switch on also coincided with the opening of Christmas Fair in the city where nightly presentation from various stakeholders will take place at the plaza until Dec. 22.

The Christmas Fair will end with a fireworks display on the New Year's Eve. (PR)