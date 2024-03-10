Best of Both Worlds

ANA MANUELA CALAGUING PHOTOANA MANUELA CALAGUING PHOTOS

There is a fine line between the technicalities of human anatomy and the aesthetics and dynamic nature of art.

For physician and self-taught artist, Dr. Robert “Bobbie” Guanzon, Jr., having the best of both is possible.

Dr. Robert Guanzon was born in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, and graduated from the University of St. La Salle's College of Medicine in 2008. He currently works at the Department of Internal Medicine at Riverside Medical Center, Inc., however, Dr. Bobbie's name is not just established in the field of medicine.

He is also a well-known artist who has recently unveiled his "Narratives on Canvas" exhibit at the Museo de La Salle Bacolod, drawing from Neoclassical themes and his appreciation of nature using oil pastels.

Dr. Bobbie, as he prefers to be called, has always had a passion for the arts. As young as five years old, he had already been dabbling in drawing, using his father’s prescription pads in the doctor's office to create various sketches. When he was given the "Juan Luna" award by his second grade teacher, he became fully determined to refine his skills through different mediums such as pencils, crayons, and oil pastels.

He admits that there was a period in his life where he actually considered becoming an artist. “When I was still young, the influence of being a doctor was already there. My father was a doctor,” he said.

Realizing that he could become both a doctor and an artist, he chose to prioritize his long years at medical school. As for art, he already had a lifetime experience of it and regarded it as more of a hobby than a profession.

Although the mark of medicine was prevalent in the physician's life, his love for art prevailed. What was once his hobby had turned into stories heard across Bacolod City that were made with a love for the art itself.

He established his first solo exhibit at Portiko Cafe-Lounge Cafe in 2016 and collaborated with other physicians at the Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID) Convention in Manila in 2019. In the current year, he participated in the group art exhibits "For the Love of Art" and "Likha" with his wife, Mona Jane, and the Mixlada Art Group.

Despite the business of a medical practitioner’s life, he made sure to time for painting. When asked about how he fits medicine and art into his life, he said, “I make it a point to schedule things.” Dr. Bobbie spends his weekdays doing his rounds and tending to his clinic, while his weekends are spent focused on creating his artworks.

“If it's really your passion, go for it,” Dr. Bobbie advises, stating that the good things in life come when one loves what he or she is doing.

“You just have to be patient, persistent, and consistent in everything you do.”*