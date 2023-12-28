Best SWM-compliant offices, hospital named

The Negros Occidental Scholarship Program Division (NOSPD) and Valladolid District Hospital were named champions (office and hospital categories) of this year's Search for Best Office and Hospital Compliant with RA 9003 or the Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 YEAR II, adjudged by the Dept. of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Negros Occidental and Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO).

The announcement of winners was held at FTMON Function Hall, yesterday (Dec. 21), attended by Supervising EMS of PEMO Jose Aldwin Legaspi, PEMO SWM Team Sheila Joan Bautista and Rodolfo Sapalo Jr., EMB-DENR Negros Occidental Team led by Engr. Victor Thomas Ureta, and Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management Educators (KaSE).

Other winners in the office category were Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) – 1st place; Technology and Livelihood Development Center (TLDC), 2nd place; and Provincial Assessor’s Office, 3rd place.

In the hospital category, other winners are Hinoba-an District Hospital – 1st place and Himamaylan District Hospital – 2nd place.

Special awards were also given to the participating offices. The Provincial Administration Office won the Best in Proper Waste Segregation; PRDP won the Most Environmental Friendly Office; PHRMO won the Best in Team Effort; Mambukal Resort won the Best In Recyclable Activities; NOSPD won the Best Implementation of "No Plastic Policy"; PIO won the High Level of Awareness on RA 9003; and FTMON won the Best in Compliance to Over-All Environmental Protection.

Best Hospital in Proper Waste Segregation was given to Ignacio I. Arroyo Sr. Memorial Hospital (Isabela); Best Hospital in Recyclable Activities and Best in Implementation of "No Plastic Policy" were given to Valladolid District Hospital; while High Level of Awareness on RA9003 was given to ETD Memorial Hospital (Hinobaan).

Meanwhile, the Best Kapitolyo Solid Waste Management Educators (KaSE) Award (Office Category) was given to Maricel Lastierre of the Assessor's Office; Kenny Greynor Gallo of NOSPD, first place; and Marivic Belicena & Teresita Tionko of PTO; second place.

In the hospital category, Rocky James Alegado of Ignacio L. Arroyo Sr., Memorial Hospital (Isabela) won the Best KaSE Award, followed by Abigail Hulleza of the Cadiz District Hospital.

The KaSEs also received individual special awards such as Best KaSE in Implementing SWM Innovations - Kenny Greynor Gallo of NOSPD and Rosemarie Lariosa of HOD; Best KaSE in Implementing SWM Corner - Maricel Lastierre of the Assessor's Office, Mark Dela Cruz of Mambukal Resort and Marivic Belicena of the Provincial Treasurer's Office; Best KaSE in Implementing Effective SWM Recording System - Kyzzamar Cielo of NOCHP and Rocky James Alegado of Ignacio L Arroyo Sr., Memorial Hospital (Isabela);

Best SWM Presentation - Kenny Greynor Gallo of NOSPD and Christine Belle Marfil of ICTD; Best KaSE in Conducting Orientation on SWM - Jamili, Assessor's Office and Minerva Rosario of PEO; Best KaSE in Implementing Waste Diversion - Carolyn Alejo, TLDC and Christine Dinglasan of PIO; Best KaSE Strictly Implementing the "No Plastic Policy" - Maricel Lastierre of the Assessor's Office and Teresita Tionko of the Provincial Treasurer's Office. (PR)