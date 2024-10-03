Better roads ensure safer travel for Bacolodnons

The improvement of major roads implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ensured safer travel and enhanced accessibility for residents in this city.

“These road improvements in Bacolod City will provide a safer and more comfortable environment for the students and residents along these areas,” DPWH-Western Visayas Regional Director Sanny Boy Oropel said in a statement on Monday.

The PHP34.3-million project along Hernaez (Libertad) Street comprises the installation of 25 LED (light-emitting diode) solar streetlights, a new drainage system, a shaded or canopied pathway, and an improved sidewalk with paving blocks and a pedestrian lane.

Oropel said this would benefit learners of Rizal Elementary School and enhance security for passersby and businesses in the vicinity.

In Barangay Sum-ag, the PHP10.8-million project along the Bacolod City-Bago City boundary involves the installation of 906 solar pavement studs in the centerline and the application of white reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings.

It also includes the provision of reflectorized thermoplastic rumble strips in front of Sum-ag National High School.

“These enhancements aim to provide safer travel, especially at night and during adverse weather conditions when visibility is low,” Oropel said.

Along Luzuriaga Street, another project includes the improvement of the drainage system, the repair and reblocking of concrete pavement, and the installation of concrete paving blocks.

Meanwhile, a recently completed farm-to-market road project connecting Barangay Alangilan to Bacolod’s northern city proper is enhancing agricultural productivity and providing easier access to tourist destinations in the area.

“This road is a game-changer for our agricultural sector and tourism industry. It supports farmers by providing them better access to markets and enhances the overall connectivity of the city,” Oropel said. (PNA)