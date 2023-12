Mayor Maria Gina Lizares leads Sipalay City in receiving the the 2023 Gawad KALASAG Seal for Excellence in DRRM and Humanitarian Assistance during the Gawad Kalasag National AwardingCeremony at the Manila Hotel on Dec. 11. Sipalay City is one of the two (2) local government units in Negros Occidental to obtain a rating of "Beyond Compliant" from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.