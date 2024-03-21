BFP-Bacolod brings fire safety awareness campaign to modern jeepneys

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) here brought its fire safety advocacy campaign inside the modernized jeepneys starting Wednesday as one of the initiatives in the local observance of Fire Prevention Month this March.

Dubbed “Reels-On-The-Bus”, commuters can learn about fire safety by watching a 30-second advocacy video while traveling.

City Fire Marshal Chief Insp. Stephen Jardeleza said in a statement that they are banking on “the ubiquity of public transportation to deliver vital fire safety messages to the community.”

“This initiative aligns with the vision of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez of transforming Bacolod City into a smart city, where innovation and safety go hand in hand,” he said.

For this campaign, the Bacolod City Fire Station has partnered with the Negros East Transport Service Cooperative (NETSCO) to play the fire safety advocacy video in all its six modernized jeepneys, plying the Mansilingan-Downtown Area loop.

Modernized jeepneys will play the video 120 times daily for maximum exposure to some 350 to 400 passengers in every modernized jeepney.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to NETSCO for their support in bringing fire safety closer to Bacolodnons. Together, we can create a safer and more resilient community,” Jardeleza said.

Fire Officer 1 Paul Servano, public information officer of BFP-Bacolod, said the initiative of showing public service advertisements on fire safety awareness on television is a first for the city.

“This will be a whole year campaign. NETSCO allows the video to be shown in their modern jeepney units, also as part of their fire safety advocacy,” he said.

Servano said the BFP-Bacolod is eyeing to partner next with owners of light emitting diode (LED) walls to play the fire safety awareness video on larger screens in strategic areas. (PNA)