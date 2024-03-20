BFP-Bacolod logs 326 fire incidents

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has recorded 326 fire incidents in Bacolod City from January 1 to March 19, 2024, an official of the BFP said Tuesday, March 19.

City Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Stephen Jardeleza said of the 326 fire incidents, 236 were grass fire, rubbish, sugarcane, and post fires.

He said in the same period, they recorded 37 residential fires, one industrial, seven commercial, and two storage fires.

He added the total cost of damage to properties reached P16, 262,350 with four individuals injured in fire incidents.

Jardeleza said on Sunday, March 17, they responded 16 grass fires in various areas in the city.

“In just one day, we responded 16 grass fires and we also used our resources for these,” he said.

He said that so far, they have never experienced that after the grass fire incident, they will respond to a residential or commercial fire.

“That is why we are asking our constituents to be careful even with grass fire so that we can reserve our resources for a structural fire,” Jardeleza stressed.

Jardeleza noted that they will also implement a controlled burning strategy in the grassland area to prevent the uncontrolled fires, especially in the Bredco Area.

Jardeleza said they will coordinate to the barangay officials to identify the grassland areas in the city.

The BFP official also reminded the public to always check the electrical connection or immediately unplug an appliance if it smokes or has an unusual smell, and have it repaired.*