BFP feeds, orients rural school children in San Carlos

Members of the Bureau of Fire (BFP)-San Carlos thru its Adopt a School and Bombero Ko, Titser Ko programs, fed and lectured the 378 San Jose Elementary School students in Brgy. Guadalupe, March 14.

Barangay I Fire Sub-Station Commander and Chief Emergency Medical Services Unit FO2 Maria Ritchille Lovely Cañuto said the Adopt a School program aimed at connecting with the community thru feeding and gardening while the Bombero Ko, Titser Ko is raising awareness among students about the functions and mandates of a firefighter, which are all part of the Fire Prevention Month observance.

Kinder to grade six pupils were given Arroz caldo, pandesal, and juice while Chief Admin FO1 Rochel Ann Batayola and FO1 Jessruh Telic of the Staff Community Relation Unit oriented the children about fire safety tips, E.D.I.T.H. (Exit Drill In The Home) and proper use of a fire extinguisher.

Meanwhile, City Fire Marshal CINSP Reynan Gecana inked a memorandum of agreement with San Jose Elementary School Principal Jose Lito Catalan on the Adopt a School program where BFP would provide other activities, in addition to feeding and lectures.

San Jose Elementary School Principal Jose Lito Catalan thanked the agency for choosing their school as one of the beneficiaries of the program to raise awareness among children about the crucial functions of BFP in the community. (PR)