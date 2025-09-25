BGFI eyes road closures for MassKara Festival

THE Bacolod Gugma Foundation, Inc. (BGFI), overall organizer of the 2025 MassKara Festival, is now eyeing to implement road closures in the city’s identified festival sites from September 28 to October 21.

AJ Marquez, interagency head of BGFI, said that after a series of coordination meetings with the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Traffic Enforcement Unit, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)- Bacolod, and the Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department, they formally pushed for the approval of road closures to the City Council.

He said the proposed road closures are intended to ensure smooth traffic management, proper emergency access, and the safety of thousands of festival-goers expected to attend this year's celebration.

He added that security and safety have always been at the core of the MassKara Festival.

Marquez noted that the MassKara Festival will officially open from October 1 to 19, but they will start a half road closures in some areas on September 28 as part of its preparations.

The BGFI’s proposed road closures from September 28 to October 20 in Bacolod public plaza will affect the areas from Rizal Street (front of Bacolod Cathedral), Gatuslao Street to San Juan Gonzaga Street, and San Juan Street to Gatuslao Street.

It also includes San Juan Street (front of BAYS Center), Rizal to Gonzaga Gatuslao Street (front of Jollibee), Gonzaga to Rizal Araneta Strip, and PNB Luzuriaga to Gonzaga Street.

In the area of Bacolod City Government Center, it includes North Road (Marketplace), South Road (Petron-Wilcon stretch), and East Road (Poblacion Park).

In Lacson Tourism Strip, from October 13 to 21, the road closures will affect the areas from BS Aquino Drive (Chowking Ramos) to Cottage Road (SSS). It also includes connected streets from 3rd Street to 22nd Street, with rerouting along Gatuslao and Aguinaldo.

From October 17 to 19, it includes Circumferential Road from Burgos Street to St. Francis Avenue (Traffic Light) for the electric MassKara street dance competition, and for the school and barangay category it will affect Araneta Street (Lizares-Luzuriaga), Rodriguez Avenue,Quezon Avenue, Hernaez Street, Gatuslao Street, Rosario Street, San Sebastian Street, Ballesteros Street, and Luzuriaga Street.

Festival Director Rodney Mitz Ascalon said that these proposed road closure measures are the product of careful planning with the law enforcement and emergency partners.

“Whatever these agencies deem necessary for the welfare of the public, we at the BGFI will fully support," he said.

Ascalon also appealed to Bacolodnons and visitors for patience and cooperation.

"We understand that these closures will affect daily routines, but they are necessary to ensure the safety and order of our festival. We ask for the public's understanding and support so that everyone may enjoy a secure, vibrant, and world-class MassKara celebration,” Ascalon said.

He said the final rerouting advisories and guidelines will be released once the City Council grants approval. (MAP)