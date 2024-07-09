BHA orients beneficiaries of 4PH

The Bacolod Housing Authority (BHA), together with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Scheirman Construction, and Pag-IBIG, organized an orientation for the beneficiaries of the Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino Program (4PH) of President Bongbong Marcos in preparation for the turnover of housing units to 125 beneficiaries of buildings 1 and 2 last July 6, at the Asenso Yuhum Village Clubhouse, Arao, Brgy. Vista Alegre. This initiative is a flagship project of Mayor Albee's administration, aimed at addressing housing needs in Bacolod.

Enlightening the attendees were DHSUD-VI Regional Director Eva P. Marfil, Pag-IBIG representatives AA Officer IV Kenneth P. Macoy, Housing Relationship Officer John Brix S. Arrobang, Member Services Officer IV Janice Lee Mediavilla, and Accounting & Loans Support Assistant Lorena Mae Lasquite, Scheirman Construction Engineer Christopher Villacete, and BHA Head Ma. Victoria D. Parreñas.

The status report on beneficiary unit selection and assignment as of July 5, 2024, presented four buildings with a total of 293 assigned units out of 296 units, with the remaining three as model units. Applicants are still expected to complete and finalize their application and requirements before the turnover.

"I'm so excited. At the age of 57, siling ko mahingagaw man ko avail sang program sang aton gobyerno which is kanami gid kaayo kay na overcome ang fear ko sang excitement nga at last, at the age of 57, makabalay naman ko sang akon kaugalingon. To have a roof over our head, to have a home that we can call our own is one of the ultimate dreams of an ordinary Filipino people," remarked 4PH Program beneficiary Emmanuel Villaera.

Additionally, the beneficiaries awarded units in buildings 1 and 2 will be the first to have their units turned over to them, while buildings 3 and 4 are still undergoing construction.

Finally, the beneficiaries were taken on a tour after the orientation to see the housing units that they would soon call home. (PR)