Bidding of Capitol Bulk Water project extended to October

The bidding of the P1 2 billion Bulk Water project of the Provincial government is extended to October, Provincial Legal Officer and Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. said

" As per our agreement with the bidders who requested for an extension in order for them to come up with the best possible bid for the bulkwater project," Nellas said about the reason of the bidding extension.

He said that the bidding on June 27 pushed through with to accomodate the lone bidder who manifested that they want to bid," he added.

However he said the lone bidder did not drop his bid and they then granted the extension requested by the bidders.

Earlier Nellas revealed that there are ten companies who would like to participate in the bidding (TDE)