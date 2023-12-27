Bidding of Capitol's bulk water supply project set early next year

The provincial government of Negros Occidental has scheduled the bidding for the P1.2 billion bulk water supply project in the first quarter of next year, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Tuesday, December 26.

"As scheduled, we will have our bidding first quarter next year. Last time I asked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Safe Water, the feedback was okay. The interest is still there. For me, I will wait for the bidding day to find out how many are really interested," he said.

"This invitation to bid is open to all interested parties, whether local or foreign, subject to conditions for qualification under the bidding documents, the Province of Negros Occidental PPP for the People (P4) Code (Sangguniang Panlalawigan Ordinance 2018-001), the PPP Code of the Philippines, the Constitution, and other applicable laws and jurisprudence," the Capitol said.

Interested firms may purchase the bidding documents for the project for a non-refundable fee of P150,000.

Based on the indicative timeline provided in the information memorandum for the project, the pre-selection conference and one-on-one meetings with bidders will be conducted in February next year.

Submission and evaluation of bids, as well as the notice of award for the project, will be in April next year.

This will be followed by the submission of post-award requirements as well as the signing of the joint venture agreement and water purchase agreements in May next year.

Among the initial interested investors are Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., Manila Water Company Inc., San Miguel Corp., Suez Water Technologies, and Genesis Water Technologies Philippines.

The Capitol in June has completed the study for the Negros Occidental Bulk Water Project in partnership with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center, Asian Development Bank and USAID.

Under a PPP scheme, the provincial government seeks to enter into a joint venture agreement with a private investor to fund the P1.2 billion project.

It also allocated P100 million as counterpart funding.

In August, representatives of the companies that had expressed their intention to be part of the project attended the investor conference initiated by the provincial government.

The project aims to address the increasing water demand in the province through the development of a bulk water supply system, which will have a minimum capacity of 34.5 million liters per day to be sourced from the Imbang River and Malogo River.

It is expected to supply treated bulk water to six water service providers in the province, particularly in the cities of Silay, Talisay, Victorias, and Bacolod, as well as the municipalities of Manapla and EB Magalona.

The project is among the priorities under the provincial government's seven-point development agenda.*