‘BIG HELP TOWARDS STABILITY’ | Marcos arriving on April 8 for NGCP power project, DAR program

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is set to arrive in Negros Occidental Monday, April 8, for the ceremonial energization of a major power project of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the distribution of land titles and support projects of the Department of Agrarian Reform.

The president is expected to make an aerial survey of the recently completed Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) project of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and proceed at the sub-station in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City for the ceremonial energization of the project.

Also expected to arrive with the president is Energy Secretary Rafael Lotilla and DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Sunday, April 7 that the recently completed CNP project of the NGCP will "be a big help towards stability."

"Stable power generates development, and with the completion of a major transmission line, we can expect lesser brownouts," Lacson said.

The governor pointed out that as the province grows, "more power generation may be needed, hence, more transmission lines in the future to be constructed."

CNP Phase 3 project involves 442 circuit kilometers (km) of new transmission lines, 98 circuit km of submarine cables, and the development of six new 230 kV substations with an overall capacity of 3800 mVA, allowing accommodation of generation additions and load growth.

In Bago City at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center, Marcos will also lead DAR's distribution of a total of 4,724 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) comprising 2,550 hectares of land to 2,797 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) of Negros Occidental.

Estrella is expected to distribute the land titles that are generated under the new lands and the Support Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling or Project SPLIT.

He vowed to support Marcos’ call to expedite the distribution of land ownership titles to farmer-beneficiaries of agrarian reform and provide support to help the ARBs improve their living conditions.

To ensure the ARBs’ success, over 59 million worth of support services will be distributed to 19 ARB organizations (ARBOs) in Negros Occidental which include farm-to-market road (FMR) projects, Tulay ng Pangulo Para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo (TPKP project) and farm machineries and equipment (FME), Estrella said in a news release on Sunday.*