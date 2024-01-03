Big LPG price hike greets New Year

MANILA – The price of cooking gas hiked between PHP3.40 to PHP3.45 per kilogram on the first day of 2024.

Petron said it hiked its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by PHP3.40 per kg or PHP37.40 per 11-kg cylinder tank for January while the Solane-branded LPG increased by PHP3.45 per kg or P37.95 per 11-kg cylinder tank.

Meanwhile, oil companies also announced price adjustments on other petroleum products that would take effect on Jan. 2.

In separate advisories, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and Shell said they would slash gasoline and diesel prices by PHP0.10 and PHP0.35 per liter, respectively.

Caltex, Seaoil, and Shell likewise announced a big-time price rollback of PHP1.40 per liter on kerosene.

Other oil firms are expected to follow.

The Department of Energy's data showed that gasoline prices in the National Capital Region are from PHP53.30 to PHP77.40 per liter, while diesel is between PHP52.25 and PHP75.44 per liter, and from PHP71.85 to PHP82.10 per liter for kerosene as of Jan.1. (PNA)