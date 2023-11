The Bigasan ng Bayan located at the Food Terminal Market of Negros Occidental (FTMON) beside Ayala Malls Capitol Central sells rice P25 per kilogram (maximum of 5kg per person). It is supported by the Negrense farmers in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental and the Federation of Irrigators Association of Central Negros – Bago River Irrigation System (FIACN – BRIS).