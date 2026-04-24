Bill establishing Bacolod efficiency code for buildings hurdles 1st reading

THE Bacolod City Council has approved on first reading an ordinance establishing the Bacolod City Energy Efficiency Code for Buildings.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development.

Distrito said the proposed measure sets minimum energy performance standards for buildings across the city, aiming to reduce electricity consumption, lower costs for consumers and businesses, and promote climate-responsive design.

He said the ordinance responds to both national policy and urgent local needs.

“This measure is about protecting our people from rising electricity costs while ensuring that Bacolod moves forward as a resilient and sustainable city. Energy efficiency is no longer optional, it is necessary,” he added.

Distrito noted that the ordinance aligns with Republic Act 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, and supports the national call for energy conservation following the declaration of a national energy emergency by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Among the key features of the proposed ordinance include a mandatory use of energy-efficient lighting such as LED systems; adoption of passive cooling design, including natural ventilation and shading; requirement for inverter-type or high-efficiency air conditioning systems; solar-ready provisions for all new buildings; regular energy audits for large establishments; and mandatory energy reduction targets and solar installation for government buildings.

Distrito said the measure also proposes incentives for compliant establishments, including real property tax discounts, faster permit processing, and recognition through a “Bacolod Green Building Seal of Compliance.”

To ensure effective implementation, he said the ordinance creates a Bacolod Energy Efficiency Board that will oversee compliance, issue implementing rules, and coordinate with national agencies and stakeholders.

He added that buildings account for a significant share of electricity consumption, making efficiency improvements a practical and immediate solution to energy challenges.

“This is a forward-looking policy. It encourages smarter building practices, reduces strain on our power supply, and contributes to lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” Distrito said. (MAP)