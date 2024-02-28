BIR recognizes San Carlos City’s tax administration, info campaign

Revenue District Officer (RDO) Atty. Timm Renomeron of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) District Office No. 76, Victorias City, personally handed over the plaque of appreciation to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and City Administrator Atty. Estefanio Libutan Jr., February 27.

Said plaque recognizes the city as one of the BIR partners that significantly contributes to the bureau’s tax information dissemination efforts and improvement in tax administration at no cost.

Renomeron also expressed his willingness to help with any concerns of the local government unit of San Carlos and thanked the mayor and other city officials for accommodating them.

Meanwhile, Gustilo and Libutan were grateful for the recognition.

Also present during the turnover were Chief Assessment Section Noemi Arimas, Group Supervisor Quennie Belarmino, Revenue Officer Apolinario Baladjay Jr., and SP Member Benito Gustilo Jr. (PR)