Biz owners urged to correctly utilize parking spaces

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) urged all business establishment owners to correctly utilize their parking spaces to avoid violations of the National Building Code (Presidential Decree 1096).

This, after on Monday, November 6, the CLO has assisted in the management of Villa Angela Arcade at Circumferential Road with the demolition of at least three vegetable and fruit stands that were occupying their parking spaces in the area.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Tuesday, November 7, that in September 2023, they notified the Villa Angela Arcade for violation of the National Building Code for utilizing their parking space as a commercial area.

"They opened the area as a rental space with at least three vegetable and fruit vendors,” he said.

He added that the area is intended as a parking space and should not be used for other purposes.

Ting noted that the business establishment should have a parking space for their customers.

“So they were obliged to remove the vegetable and fruit vendors who were renting in the area to avoid penalties from the Office of the Building Official (OBO),” Ting said.

He said the said area can accommodate at least three vehicles, adding that the vendors should settle their problem with the management of Villa Angela Arcade if they claimed that they were also paying their rent.

Meanwhile, Ting said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez also ordered them to temporarily stop the demolition of illegal structures in December.

“It’s a Christmas season so we will stop the demolition of illegal structures for the meantime, and we will concentrate to other concerns,” he said.*