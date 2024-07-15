Bizman from the North will run against Lacson

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson labeled as "gossip" the reports that a businessman from the north will run against him in the coming 2025 mid-term elections.

"A political party has signified its intention to field a gubernatorial candidate in 2025. Other than that, it is gossip," the governor said.

Some reports said that a businessman from northern Negros may run against Lacson next year. Lacson has confirmed seeking reelection for a third term. Earlier, the PDP announced they would field former Victorias City Mayor Frederick Palanca against Lacson.

Palanca however did not confirm if he is indeed accepting the party's endorsement. Lacson said he is ready to face anyone in the coming election and that he cannot choose his opponent. "As it is right now I am the presumptive candidate for governor of Love Negros," Lacson said.(TDE)