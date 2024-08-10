Bizmen asks city to allow them to park on Lacson Street

Some of the business establishment owners at Lacson Street in Bacolod City are now requesting the City Government to allow them to park in the area every Friday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) officer-in-charger Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said on Friday, August 9.

Ting said they will endorse the request to the City Council for its approval.

This was after the businessmen aired their sentiments that their customers were complaining about the lack of parking space at Lacson Street.

Ting said they will review the request since the city is also set to implement the pay parking ordinance.

The City Council earlier approved the pay parking ordinance and the Bacolod Traffic Authority Council (BTAC) was also tasked to submit the possible sites for the pay parking.

Ting said BTAO will also identify the possible sites for the pay parking then, it will be submitted to the BTAC for the approval of the City Council.

He said the request of businessmen was already approved by the BTAC but, it still needs the approval of the City Council.

“They are requesting to use the side of the road from the boundary of Talisay City to Lacson Street,” Ting added.

BTAO earlier intensified its campaign on “no parking” and “controlled parking” areas through road markings along Lacson Street.

The implementation of the “no parking” area was based on the City Ordinance No. 09-17-818 which was approved in 2017./MAP