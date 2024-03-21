Bizmen eyeing to create power dev't coordinating council

The business sector in Negros Occidental is pushing for the creation of a Negros Island Power Development Coordinating Council (NIPDCC), Frank Carbon, executive director of the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), said on Wednesday, March 20.

The MBCCI organized a Negros Island Electric Power Forum at the L Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City and was attended by the business sector and other stakeholders.

The forum will pass a resolution to put up the NIPDCC, Carbon said.

He said the council will be composed of representatives from the business sector and power industry players involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution.

Carbon added that the council will regularly meet, conduct an assessment of the power situation in Negros Island, and will formulate recommendations to ensure stable power on the island.

"A stable power means faster development for Negros," he pointed out.

The forum and the council are also an answer to the planned Power Development Roadmap of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Carbon said MBCCI acknowledges the efforts of the provincial government of Negros Occidental to ensure a reliable power supply for the province.*