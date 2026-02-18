BJMP chief inspects Negros Occidental District Jail

BUREAU of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Chief Ruel Rivera inspected the Negros Occidental District Jail male and female dormitories here on February 17, 2026.

Jail Chief Superintendent Brendan Fulgencio, BJMP-Negros Island Region (NIR) director, accompanied Rivera during the visit.

Jail Chief Inspector Juniven Rey Umadhay, BJMP-NIR spokesperson, said Rivera assessed the condition of the facilities, held dialogues with persons deprived of liberty (PDL), and conferred with jail personnel. Rivera said the visit reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to humane safekeeping and professional management.

Rivera extended a commendation from the secretary of the interior and local government to BJMP units nationwide for maintaining zero human rights violations involving PDL.

He said safeguarding the constitutional rights of PDL remains a core institutional mandate.

Umadhay said Rivera also shared updates from recent House of Representatives budget deliberations. Discussions included the welfare of all PDL, including those allegedly affiliated with progressive groups. The BJMP leadership reiterated that all inmates receive equal protection under the law regardless of affiliation.

Regarding a recent petition to remove the jail warden, Rivera acknowledged the proactive and lawful response of the regional management. He said the transparent, rights-based approach resolved the issues while maintaining facility discipline.

Umadhay said the chief also discussed budgetary updates, including the increase of the Prisoner’s Subsistence Allowance (PSA) from P70 to P100 per day. This alignment follows the New Government Procurement Act, the Sagip Saka Act, and Executive Order 51, s. 1999, to ensure food transparency.

Other welfare updates included the Prisoner Medical Support Expense allocation, strengthened partnerships with local hospitals for specialized care, and a dedicated budget for hygiene kits to improve sanitation.

For personnel, Rivera discussed salary increases for uniformed members and an additional Personnel Subsistence Allowance of P200 per day. Umadhay said these adjustments were implemented through a memorandum from the Chief Finance Service Office.

Rivera also clarified the performance-based bonus mechanics, emphasizing how operational incidents affect regional eligibility. He provided timelines for regular promotions and lateral entry processes aimed at reducing time-in-grade.

Rivera noted pending legislation seeks to upgrade the BJMP leadership to a four-star rank to align with the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Finally, Rivera underscored the bureau’s strict "no-VIP" policy. He said all PDL are treated equally under established rules, regardless of their profile. He reminded personnel that integrity is non-negotiable, citing recent dismissals and suspensions of erring officers.

