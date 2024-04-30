Blue crabs, coffee hot picks at Saravia Culinary contest

The 1st Saravia Culinary Contest was held on Saturday, April 27, at the Public Plaza.

It showcased two famous products of the Municipality of E. B. Magalona that highlighted their culinary versatility.

The culinary contest was part of the activities for the ongoing 35th Ugyonan Festival, which is the main fiesta of E. B. Magalona. The contest showcased the town's blue crabs and Canlusong coffee.

Mayor Marvin Malacon expressed his pride in showing the world the many interesting cuisines that can be made using blue crabs, as well as drinks and desserts using Canlusong coffee. He also highlighted that the Ugyonan Festival was the perfect venue to showcase these culinary delights.

The town of E. B. Magalona is known as "The Blue Crab Capital of Negros Occidental" because blue-swimming crabs are abundant in the waters off its coast. Meanwhile, Canlusong organic coffee comes from the beans of coffee trees growing wild in the forest of Barangay Canlusong, at an elevation of more than 1,600 feet above sea level.

The coffee trees are nurtured by local farmers, and the coffee beans are harvested and packed using sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

Both the blue crabs and the Canlusong coffee have international buyers, and they were the main ingredients in the culinary contest.

Thirteen barangays, situated either on the coastal side or in the town proper, participated in the Crab Category, with three participants each. They had to prepare two required menus per barangay, with crabs as the main ingredient.

COASTAL BARANGAYS – CRAB CATEGORY

For the Coastal Barangays-Crab Category, Poblacion 2 took the champion title with their Ugyonan Crab Curry and Ugyonan Tempura. The team is composed of John Russil Bausing, Andrei Lois Soberano, and Mark Lester Villarin

Barangays Alicante and Latasan took the first and second runners-up spots, respectively.

For the Upland Barangays-Coffee Category, the Orange Canlusong Cold Brew Coffee Spritz and Biscuit Crumb Canlusong Pudding of Cudangdang participants Benjansun Beronilla and Jethro Trocio took the trophy.

Barangays Alacaygan and Consing took the first and second runners-up spots of the coffee category, respectively.

On the other hand, 10 barangays joined in the Coffee Category, situated either upland or far from the town proper. Each had two participants who were required to prepare a hot or cold drink and a dessert, with coffee as the main ingredient.

Meanwhile, the board of judges was composed of Chef Anthony Abad of Vikings Luxury Buffet; Chef Nico Millanes, owner of Gorda Pasteleria Artesania Terrasse; Rudolf Dennis Adecer, former operations manager of the Lampstone Hotel in Sydney, Australia; Ritzar Jeanjaquit, manager of Ciano’s Seafood Grill and Bar; and lifestyle and food vlogger Lexi Casalda, also known on social media as Senyora Lakwatsera.

Executive Assistant Matthew Louis Malacon joined the judges in presenting the awards to the winners.*