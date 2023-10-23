Body of OFW killed in Israel arrives in Negros Occidental

The body of Filipino overseas worker Loreta Alacre, who was killed by the Hamas militants in Israel, has finally arrived home.

Her grieving family welcomed home the remains of the 49-year-old Cadiznon caregiver at the Bacolod-Silay Airport early Sunday morning, October 22.

With the family at the airport were representatives of the Overseas Filipino Workers Administration.

Her remains were brought to a funeral parlor in Cadiz City where it will be transferred to a formal casket before bringing her home in Sitio Camay-an, Brgy. Cadiz Viejo Monday, October 23.

Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said that the city government would give Loreta a hero's welcome.

Escalante said that the family has no more requests for assistance from the city government.

I guess they already have enough with the assistance they were given from national government agencies, the mayor said.

Alacre, who worked as a caregiver in Israel for 19 years, was one of the four Filipino casualties confirmed in the ongoing crisis.

Various national government agencies and the Philippine Embassy in Israel facilitated the repatriation of the body in coordination with Israeli authorities and airlines.

On assistance to be extended to the family of Alacre, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said, "We will see where we come in, at least, so it can be a significant contribution of the provincial government."*