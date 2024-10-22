Bong Go named adopted son of Pontevedra

In recognition of his exceptional contributions and dedication to public service, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was declared a distinguished "adopted son" of Pontevedra in Negros Occidental.

Go was in Pontevedra on Saturday, October 19, and extended aid and support to indigent residents from various sectors.

Go said these efforts are part of his commitment to uplift the lives of Filipinos in need, especially during these challenging times.

Go expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to be considered part of this wonderful community. Rest assured that I will continue to serve and support Pontevedra and its people to the best of my ability."

The Sangguniang Bayan passed Resolution No. 2024-040 during their regular session held at the Legislative Building on May 6, 2024.

The resolution acknowledges Go’s consistent advocacy for the welfare and progress of Pontevedra. Among these are key projects in health and infrastructure, which have not only provided immediate relief but have also laid the foundation for long-term development in the area.

Go was also the subject of a second resolution from Pontevedra. In their regular session held on October 14, 2024, the Sangguniang Bayan passed Resolution No. 2024-088, which expressed the town’s collective gratitude for the numerous projects implemented through the senator’s office.

The resolution specifically acknowledged the road construction projects that have significantly improved transportation access within the municipality.

Moreover, the resolution recognized the hospitalization and medical assistance programs initiated through Go, which have greatly benefited Pontevedra's indigent residents.

Through his office’s intervention, Go said these families were able to receive support to rebuild their lives and his commitment to helping communities recover from the devastating impact of calamities.

These programs have provided access to essential healthcare services, easing the financial burden of medical treatments and hospitalization for those most in need.

Go also expressed his deep appreciation to the people of Pontevedra: “Malakingkarangalan para sa akin natanggapin ang pagkilalabilangisang adopted son ng inyong bayan. Asahan po ninyonaako ay laginghandangmagsilbisaabot ng akingmakakaya, lalonasamgaprogramangmagpapabutisainyongkalusugan at kabuhayan.”

The senator personally led a relief operation at the Pontevedra Municipal Gym, where he and his Malasakit Team assisted 346 beneficiaries.

The distribution of essential items, including grocery packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, snacks, fans, and sports equipment like basketballs and volleyballs, aimed to address both the immediate needs and the well-being of the recipients.

Meanwhile, Go, in partnership with the local government of Pontevedra, provided financial support to help ease the burden on indigent families.

Go acknowledged Congresswoman Juliet Ferrer, Governor Bong Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, Board Member Joben Alonso, Pontevedra Mayor Jose Maria Alonso, and Vice Mayor Jimmy Gavan, among others.

Continuing his remarks, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged residents with medical concerns to visit the Malasakit Center at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 15 million Filipinos.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also championed infrastructure projects aimed at improving public services in the province.

This includes the construction of a revetment, multi-purpose public facilities, and road maintenance efforts in Bacolod City, as well as the concreting of roads and the building of multi-purpose structures in towns like Don Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, and Himamaylan City.

Furthermore, he supported the establishment of an infectious diseases wing at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City.

Go also co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11564, which established the Bacolod City General Hospital. This law, signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2021, underscores Go's relentless efforts to enhance healthcare services across the country.

On the same day, Go also conducted site inspections for the new Super Health Centers in La Castellana and Moises Padilla, where he once again provided aid to the towns’ impoverished residents.

He also led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly completed road project in Barangay Antipolo, Pontevedra.

The senator also expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the local government officials, led by Mayor Jose Maria Alonso, Vice Mayor Jimmy Gavan, and Board Member Joben Alonso, among others, in bringing this project to fruition.

Go also highlighted other ongoing and completed infrastructure projects in Negros Occidental, which reflect his commitment to supporting the province's development.

In Bago City, the senator supported preventive road maintenance projects, including asphalt overlays along the Sum-ag-Abuanan Road and various sections of the Bacolod South Old Road. Additionally, the rehabilitation of the Manuel Y. Torres Sports Center Grand Stand is underway to provide the community with improved sports and recreational facilities.

In Bacolod City, several road overlay projects have been completed to enhance the city's major thoroughfares, such as Bacolod South Road and Bacolod South By-Pass Road.

The senator also advocated for the construction of a museum and auditorium, which will serve as cultural and educational hubs for the city.

Further projects include flood control structures and multi-purpose facilities, underscoring Go’s holistic approach to improving the province’s infrastructure.

Moreover, the Senator has backed the construction of Super Health Centers in 31 areas across the province.

These centers aim to provide accessible primary healthcare services to residents, reinforcing Go's health advocacy alongside his infrastructure initiatives. He likewise visited those in Moises Padilla and La Castellana on the same day. /MAP.