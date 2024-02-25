‘Born to be Wild’ goes to Victorias, releases monitor lizard at Gawahon

GMA network’s nature documentary show, “Born to be Wild” released a male monitor lizard named “Victor” at the Gawahon Eco Park, in coordination with the Victorias City Veterinary Office and City Environment and Natural Resources Office (VCENRO), February 23.

The team, led by Dr. Nielsen Donato together with the Veterinary Office and VCENRO, facilitated the transfer of Victor which was discovered by Jebert Lecita in Bandong, Barangay VII, Victorias City, on February 6.

Lecita, after discovering the monitor lizard, turned it over to VCENRO and facilitated its transfer to the City Veterinary Hospital for a comprehensive physical examination.

Following the medical evaluation conducted by Dr. Nielsen Donato and Dr. John Michael Cabuguason, it was determined that Victor exhibited optimal health and readiness to be released back into the wild.

At 11:00 a.m., Victor was released near the falls, back to his original habitat.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez showed his support for the initiative and joined the team during Victor’s transfer. (PR)