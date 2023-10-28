Bossjob debuts AI-powered resume builder at Filipino-Chinese job fair

Bossjob, the chat-first career platform for professional hiring in Southeast Asia (SEA), introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the career fair scene when it co-organized the 2nd Filipino-Chinese Job Fair 2023 on Oct. 15 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

The job fair, in collaboration with the Philippine Dragon Media Network, boasted over 70 top Philippine and local Chinese companies offering more than 1,000 job openings. The event witnessed more than 1,300 attendees navigating potential career opportunities from sectors like e-commerce, construction, financial services, mining and energy, and business process outsourcing (BPO).

One of the event's highlights was Bossjob's introduction of its cutting-edge AI-enabled function designed for job seekers to instantly craft their resumes on the platform. Users can effortlessly create text-driven content, including career summaries and job experience details, tailored to their unique backgrounds by inputting their basic information and selecting keywords.

Bossjob, equipped with its AI capabilities, strives to empower candidates like Barlita to present their credentials effectively and link with genuinely committed employers.

Bossjob originated in the Philippines in 2018 and introduced the innovative mobile + direct chat + AI-matching model, integrating direct chat into the recruitment scene. With the help of AI and big data, the platform efficiently connects suitable candidates to employers and vice versa.

Kimberly Chen, Bossjob's Country Manager, spoke about the new feature, "Integrating AI into the job search process is a testament to Bossjob's commitment to revolutionizing the professional hiring landscape in Southeast Asia.

“We hope that through our latest initiative, we can further empower job seekers to chase after their career endeavors and provide a better job-hunting experience for all,”she added.

Peterson Ang, event organizer and editor-in-chief of the Philippine Dragon Media Network, noted the job fair's intent to connect multilingual talents with Filipino-Chinese companies.

"We are deeply proud to have been that bridge during the job fair, connecting our participating companies and eager job seekers and attendees who joined us today. Beyond just immediate placements, we envision that our efforts will seed enduring professional partnerships and collaborations,” Ang shared.

Bossjob reached a milestone when it garnered over 2.9 million registered users in the Philippines.

After expanding to Singapore and Indonesia in May and launching in the Japanese market in July, the Philippine-born recruitment platform plans to venture to Hong Kong later this year and aims to reach over 30 million users in Southeast Asia by 2026. As part of its efforts to expand its global market, it has started offering free services this year.

Users may explore Bossjob's new AI feature at https://bossjob.ph/. (PR)