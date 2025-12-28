Boy, 10, injured by firecracker

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy was injured after igniting a firecracker powder in Purok Pine Tree, Barangay Tabunan, Bago City, Negros Occidental, on December 26, 2027.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records revealed the boy was playing the Santa hat of his grandmother at 8:56 p.m. The hat contained firecracker powder placed in a plastic.

The boy rotated the Santa hat, leading to an explosion.

The victim sustained an injury on his left hand. He was brought to a hospital in Bago City.

Meanwhile, a total of nine houses were razed by fire on Bonifacio Street, Barangay 3, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on December 26.

No casualties were reported.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Kabankalan records showed that the fire started from a house in Barangay 3 around 7 p.m. The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Two boarding houses were destroyed and seven houses were damaged. The fire was put out around 10:45 p.m.

The fire displaced at least 91 individuals, who are now temporarily staying at Kabankalan City Evacuation Center.

Arson investigators are still conducting further inquiries to determine the origin and cause of the fire. (MAP)