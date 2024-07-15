Boy, 12, shot dead in Bacolod

A 12-year-old boy was shot to death by an unidentified assailant on board a motorcycle at Cuadra-Locsin Streets, Barangay 12, Bacolod City at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, July 13.

Police identified the fatality as Dean Rod Cepeda, a resident of Barangay Singcang-Airport.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 1, said yesterday the victim was sleeping along Cuadra-Locsin Streets when an unidentified suspect on board a motorcycle fired at him using an unidentified firearm and fled.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his head. He was brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, but he did not survive.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime an empty shell of an unidentified firearm.

Bonilla said based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, the suspect, who was on board a motorcycle and wearing a helmet, was just waiting for an opportunity in the area and killed the victim.

He said they were informed that the victim was allegedly one of those who took the five-year-old girl in Barangay Zone 10, Talisay City on July 1 then, the girl was found in the area of Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City.

He added that they are now coordinating with the Talisay City Police Station to determine the alleged involvement of the victim in the abduction case.

Bonilla noted that the victim used to stay in the downtown area and ask for alms.

Bonilla said they are still conducting a thorough investigation to determine the identity of the suspect. /MAPA