Boy, 15, dies of suspected leptospirosis

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy died from suspected leptospirosis in Bacolod City on November 26, 2025, after wading in floodwater.

City Health Office (CHO) records showed the fatality was a resident of Purok Brotherhood, Barangay Sum-ag, with a history of exposure to floodwater.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO Environment Sanitation Division, said the onset of the illness was on November 24, and the boy was admitted to a hospital on November 25.

She added that the patient had also received prophylaxis from a private clinic. He experienced abdominal pain and vomiting.

“Unfortunately, the patient did not survive and he was the tenth to succumb to leptospirosis this year,” Tan said.

CHO records show leptospirosis cases in Bacolod City increased by 86.7 percent from January to November 29 this year compared to last year.

Tan said 56 cases, with 10 fatalities, were recorded in the said period. Last year, there were 30 cases with eight fatalities.

Of the city’s 61 barangays, Sum-ag led the list with seven cases, followed by Barangay Handumanan with six cases; Barangays Banago, Mansilingan, and Villamonte with four cases each; Barangays Estefania and Tangub with three cases each; and Barangays 14, Vista Alegre, Alangilan, Felisa, Singcang-Airport, and Granada with two cases each.

On November 25 and 26, 2025, several barangays were hit by flooding caused by strong winds and heavy rains from Tropical Depressions Verbena and Tino.

The Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) in Bacolod City earlier announced an increase in referrals for leptospirosis, including moderate to severe cases, particularly from southern Negros Occidental.

Hospital management said they will prioritize severe cases and are establishing dedicated wards for adult and pediatric patients to ensure safe, appropriate, and timely care.

As the Apex Hospital of the Negros Island Region, CLMMRH remains committed to serving the public by providing compassionate, high-quality care, especially during surge situations. (MAP)