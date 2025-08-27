Boy, 4, dies of dengue in Bacolod

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy in Bacolod City died of suspected dengue on August 15, 2025, bringing the total number of deaths to five, said Dr. Grace Tan, City Health Office (CHO)-Environmental Sanitation Division head.

Tan said the fatality was a four-year-old boy from Barangay Villamonte, who suffered on-and-off fever, associated with abdominal pain and vomiting.

She said the boy experienced persistence of symptoms, hence he was advised for admission.

The body was admitted on August 14, but he expired on the following day due to dengue shock syndrome.

Tan noted that dengue cases in Bacolod City have decreased by 12.9 percent from January to August 16, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) revealed that the city had 743 dengue cases with five fatalities this year.

The fatalities include a 64-year-old man from Barangay Alijis, a 42-year-old woman from Barangay Mansilingan, a six-year-old girl from Barangay Handumanan, and the five-year-old boy from Barangay Vista Alegre.

During the same period in 2024, there were 853 cases and three deaths.

Tan said of 61 barangays, Mansilingan led the list with 78 cases, followed by Barangay Taculing with 61 cases, Tangub with 48 cases, Estefania with 47, Vista Alegre with 44 cases, Alijis with 40 cases, Mandalangan with 36 cases, Sum-ag with 32 cases and Barangay 1 with 31 cases.

She said dengue continues to affect people of all ages and gender through bites from female-infected mosquitoes.

For those exhibiting symptoms such as fever or flu-like symptoms, Tan advised seeking early treatment or consultation.

Tan also reiterated the importance of following the Department of Health’s 4S program, which includes searching for and destroying mosquito breeding sites, using self-protection measures like wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and applying mosquito repellent daily, seeking early consultation, and supporting fogging and spraying efforts. (MAP)