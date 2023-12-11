Boy, 7, dies of electrocution in Cadiz City park

A seven-year-old child was killed after he was electrocuted inside a park in Cadiz City on Saturday night, December 9.

The victim was a resident of Purok Salmon, Barangay Zone 6, Cadiz.

According to the Cadiz City police, the child was playing in the park when he accidentally touched an open wire from the park's ground lighting.

Paramedics immediately responded to the area and tried to revive the victim, but the child was later declared dead on arrival at the city's emergency clinic.

Authorities have cordoned off the area where the incident occurred as well as turned off the power of the ground lighting.*